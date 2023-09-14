IMF: Global Debt Rose to $235TRN in 2022

Global debt amounted to $235 trillion last year, an amount which is $200 billion above the 2021 level, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund, which stated this yesterday in the latest update of its “Global Debt Database,” said that the global debt burden retreated for the second year in a row, even though it remains above its already-high pre-pandemic level.

According to the IMF, while the world’s total debt to-GDP ratio fell last year to 238 per cent from 248 per cent in 2021 and 258 per cent in 2020, the decline for the past two years, driven by strong growth and stronger-than- expected inflation, has recouped only about two thirds of the Covid-19-induced spike in global debt.

Noting that the ratio remains well above the 2019 level of 238 percent of GDP, it warned that global debt is likely to return to its longterm rising trend due to rebonding economic growth and stable inflation, as well as a sustained issuance of debt by China. Commenting on the global debt numbers, the Bretton Woods institution said in a blog, that “despite the economic growth rebound from 2020 and much higher-than- expected inflation, public debt remained stubbornly high.

Fiscal deficits kept public debt levels elevated, as many governments spent more to boost growth and respond to food and energy price spikes even as they ended pandemic-related fiscal support. “As a result, public debt declined by just 8 percentage points of GDP over the last two years, offsetting only about half of the pandemic-related increase.

Private debt, which includes household and non-financial corporate debt, declined at a faster clip, dropping 12 percentage points of GDP. Even then, the decline was not enough to erase the pandemic surge.”

It stated that China played a central role in increasing global debt in recent decades as borrowing outpaced economic growth, adding that the country’s debt as a share of GDP has risen to about the same level as in the United States, even though in dollar terms, China’s total debt ($47.5 trillion) is still markedly below that of the United States (close to $70 trillion).

It, however, said that for non-financial corporate debt, China’s 28 percent share is the largest in the world. Furthermore, the IMF said in the blog that “debt in low-income developing countries also rose significantly in the last two decades, albeit from lower initial levels.

Even as their debt levels, especially private debt, remain on average relatively low compared to advanced and emerging economies, the pace of their increases since the global financial crisis has created challenges and vulnerabilities.”