IMF: Financial Stability Risks Increased Significantly Amid Trade Turmoil

Global financial stability risks have increased significantly since the end of summer, driven largely by heightened economic uncertainty around trade policy and other geopolitical factors, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday.

In its semiannual Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF cautioned tightening financial conditions, coupled with heightened uncertainty, is driving up financial risks worldwide.

“The overall level of policy uncertainty has increased…the forecast of economic activity going forward is slightly lower,” said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s monetary and capital markets department.

The warning of higher financial risks comes as the IMF cut growth forecasts for most countries, citing the impact of US tariffs.

Specifically, the IMF flagged three vulnerabilities that could weigh on financial stability going forward. One, valuations still remain high in some equity and corporate debt markets despite recent selloffs, leaving room for further declines.

Second, some highly leveraged financial institutions, such as hedge funds, could come under strain in volatile markets and exacerbate any selloffs.

