IMF Expresses Confidence In Nigeria’s Economic Trajectory

…raises country’s growth to 3.9% in 2025, 4.2% in 2026

Cardoso projects trade surplus at 6% of GDP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic trajectory, citing exchange rate stability, fiscal consolidation, and renewed investor confidence as key factors underpinning the country’s improving outlook.

The Fund also review upwards Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2024 to 2026. The county’s economy is projected to grow 3.9 per cent in 2025 and 4.2 per cent in 2026, while 2024 is forecast to grow at 4.1 per cent or 0.7 percentage point higher than previously estimated.

These growths, according to the Fund at the launch of its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) in Washington D.C. yesterday, would be driven by stronger financial conditions, a rebased GDP structure, and higher oil production under improved security conditions.

Meanwhile, The Fund noted that ongoing policy reforms in Nigeria, particularly in the foreign exchange market and fiscal management, were beginning to yield measurable results in stabilising the macroeconomic environment.

Specifically, IMF commended Nigeria for implementing decisive monetary and fiscal reforms that have begun to stabilise the economy, reduce inflation, and strengthen foreign exchange reserves.

Speaking at the launch of the IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report titled “Shifting Ground Beneath the Calm,” Assistant Director in the IMF’s Global Markets Analysis Division, Jason Wu, said Nigeria’s recent policy steps reflected stronger coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities aimed at restoring macroeconomic balance.

He said: “We have seen Nigeria take many steps to strengthen policy frameworks especially on the monetary policy front and we generally recommend moving toward a more flexible exchange rate regime.” Wu explained that these reforms, alongside improved fiscal management, had already yielded measurable progress. “In addition to monetary policy actions, revenue collection has improved in Nigeria, and transparency around foreign exchange reserves has strengthened.

These have contributed to a decline in inflation from above 30 per cent last year to about 23 per cent this year, as well as stronger FX reserve positions. The direction of travel is clearly positive,” he added. While acknowledging Nigeria’s gains, the IMF warned that Sub-Saharan Africa still faced external and domestic vulnerabilities despite signs of resilience and renewed capital inflows.

Wu noted that previous boom-and-bust cycles in capital flows could recur, posing risks for economies with weak buffers. “That said, I think Sub Saharan Africa in general continues to face headwinds, while growth has been pretty strong during this period, where financial conditions are easy, capital flows are resuming.

It is also possible that the previous capital flow surge and then retrenchment cycles that we’ve seen before could happen, and when that happens, it will expose some of these economies with vulnerabilities, particularly when foreign investments were to retrace.

“So it is important for countries to continue to improve the fundamentals on the fiscal and monetary policy side, but also in terms of developing more structural policies like revenue mobilisation, as Nigeria is trying to do debt management and hopefully also support from the international community,” Wu added.