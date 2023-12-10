IMF Expects CBN to Raise MPR Further Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it expects the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to further raise its benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- at the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Director of the IMF’s Communications Department, Julie Kozack, who stated this while responding to questions at a press briefing, noted that the CBN, under its new leadership, was already taking actions to try to address the country’s high inflation problem by withdrawing excess liquidity that was in the system, which according to her, was fueling inflation.

She stated: “Inflation in Nigeria is running very high. It reached over 27 percent in October. That is the year-on-year number. The Central Bank, under its new leadership, has started to withdraw excess liquidity that was in the system and contributing to high inflation. The next Monetary Policy Committee meeting should further raise policy interest rate. So, the Central Bank is taking action to try to address the high inflation problem.” Kozack, however, echoed the IMF’s view in its last Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, which was that the country needed to raise revenue from the very current low revenue to GDP ratio of 9 per cent in order to create fiscal space for social and development spending.

“9 per cent of GDP is a very low revenue to GDP ratio, and it is really not high enough to be able to support strong social safety nets, and development spending, to help protect vulnerable households and also to meet Nigeria’s development needs. The 2024 budget aims to reduce the fiscal deficit while also creating space for these priority spendings, both on the social side and also on the development side,” she said. The IMF official remarked that President Bola Tinubu had implemented “two bold and important reforms shortly after taking office.”

According to her:“The first is on fuel subsidies. Nigeria’s fuel subsidies were costly, especially for the budget, and not well targeted to provide relief for vulnerable households, and so, this was rectified. And the second was unifying of the official exchange rate and that removed long standing distortions of the multiple exchange rate system.” Sunday Telegraph reports that after failing to hold as scheduled in September and November, the next MPC meeting is widely expected to be held in January.

At its last meeting held in July, the MPC raised the MPR by 25bps to 18.75 per cent to curb the sustained rise in headline inflation. The Committee has raised the MPR at every meeting it has held since July last year. In his address at the Annual Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), held in November, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said that while monetary policies, under his leadership, will aim to lower interest rates to drive up borrowing and investment in the real sector, the apex bank believes that continuing with its monetary policy tightening over the next two quarters will help to rein in inflation.

He said: “Our monetary policies will aim to achieve price stability, foster sustain- able economic growth, stabilize the exchange rate of the naira, and reduce interest rates to facilitate borrowing and investments in the real sector…