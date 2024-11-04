IMF Expands Executive Board

Share

Member countries of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have successfully elected an expanded Executive Board of 25 Executive Directors, including three representing Sub-Saharan Africa.

A press release issued over the weekend said: “The completion of the Fund’s 2024 Regular Election of Executive Directors on October 25, 2024, was the final step in the creation of an additional chair dedicated to Sub-Saharan Africa, following the call by the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) during the 2023 Annual Meetings in Marrakech to improve Sub-Saharan Africa’s voice and representation and the overall balance of regional representation at the Board.”

On July 16, 2024, the IMF Board of Governors issued a resolution to increase the number of Executive Directors from 24 to 25 with the 25th chair intended for Sub-Saharan Africa.

This resolution received overwhelming approval from the Fund’s membership, more than the required 85 percent majority of the total voting power.

The expansion was implemented with the 2024 Regular Election of Executive Directors when the 45 Sub-Saharan Africa member countries, previously organized into two constituencies, were reorganized into three new constituencies: Central and Eastern Africa, Southern Africa, and West Africa.

“This is a historic milestone for the IMF and for Africa,” said Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. “Not only does the addition of a third African chair to our Board reflect the continent’s tremendous progress in developing its human and economic potential, it will also strengthen Africa’s voice and bring the IMF closer to the people we serve,” she added.

