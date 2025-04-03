IMF Endorses Nigeria’s Single Window Trade Project, Lauds FG’s Economic Reforms

Share

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed the Single Window Trade Project, with the Fund committing to its support.

The Fund stated this yesterday in Abuja at a meeting between the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, and a delegation from the IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, led by Marco Antonio, Technical Assistance Advisor for Revenue Administration, a statement issued by Director of information in the ministry Mohammed Manga confirmed..

The meeting highlighted the IMF’s strong support for the Single Window Trade Project, which aims to streamline trade processes, increase government revenue, and enhance the ease of doing business.

Antonio praised the NSW project, among other reforms, and inquired about how the IMF could provide further assistance for its successful implementation. HM Edun affirmed that the project is well underway, with approvals secured, a dedicated team in place, and a structured implementation plan.

He underscored the initiative’s potential to catalyze export growth, particularly with Nigeria on course to achieve 1.2 million barrels of daily oil production. Describing the project as a transformative economic tool, Edun reiterated the government’s commitment to its success, citing the strategic leadership of President Tinubu and the support of the Nigeria Customs Service as key to its execution.

Single Window Trade Project is an initiative designed to streamline trade, increase revenue, and propel the country to the forefront of African economies.

As Nigeria continues on its path to economic transformation, the Single Window Trade Project is poised to play a pivotal role. With the IMF’s endorsement, this initiative is expected to enhance trade efficiency, increase revenue, and stimulate economic growth, positioning Nigeria as a beacon of trade excellence in Africa.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

