IMF: Emerging Market Economies Bearing Brunt Of Stronger Dollar

Impact Us Dollar’s Appreciation Impacts Current Accounts, Which Capture The Change In Saving-investment Balances Of Countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the sustained strength of a stronger dollar is becoming a challenge for emerging market economies. In a blog released on Wednesday, the global lender said the US dollar’s strengthening last year to a 20-year high had major implications for the global economy.

In its latest External Sector Report, the IMF said: “In emerging market economies, a 10 percent US dollar appreciation, linked to global financial market forces, decreases economic output by 1.9 percent after one year, and this drag lingers for two and a half years. “In contrast, the negative effects in advanced economies are considerably smaller in size, peaking at 0.6 percent after one quarter and are largely gone in a year.

“In emerging market economies, the effects of the strong dollar spread via trade and financial channels. Their real trade volumes decline more sharply, with imports dropping twice as much as exports. Emerging market economies also tend to suffer disproportionately across other key metrics: worsen- ing credit availability, diminished capital inflows, tighter monetary policy on impact, and bigger stock-market declines.” In addition, US dollar appreciations impact the current account, which captures the change in saving-investment balances of countries.

According to IMF, “as a share of gross domestic product, current account balances (saving minus investment) increase in both emerging market economies and smaller advanced economies, because of a depressed investment rate (there is no clear systematic response for saving). However, the effect is larger and more persistent for emerging market economies.

“Exchange rate depreciation and accommodative monetary policy facilitate the external sector adjustment for advanced economies. In emerging market economies, fear of letting the exchange rate fluctuate and lack of monetary policy accommodation magnify the increase in the current account. “There, the income compression channel where lower in- come leads to a decline in the purchase of imported items plays a relatively bigger role.

The external sector adjustment in emerging market economies is further hindered by their heightened exposure to the US dollar through trade invoicing and liability denomination.” It noted that emerging market economies with more anchored inflation expectations or more flexible exchange rate regimes fared better, adding that more anchored inflation expectations helped by allowing more freedom in the response of monetary policy.

“After a depreciation, a country can run a looser monetary policy if expectations are anchored. The result is a shallower initial decline in real output. In turn, emerging market economies with more flexible exchange rate regimes tend to enjoy a faster economic recovery owing to a sizable immediate exchange rate depreciation.

“Flexible exchange rate re-regimes can be supported and facilitated by domestic financial market development that helps lessen the sensitivity of domestic borrowing conditions to the exchange rate. Sustained longer-term commitments to improving fiscal and monetary frameworks help anchor inflation expectations.

This includes ensuring a well-balanced mix of fiscal and monetary policies, enhancing central bank independence, and continuing to strengthen the ef-effectiveness of communications. “Global current account balances are calculated as the sum of absolute current account balances across countries. It is a key metric in the IMF’s External Sector Report as it can indicate increasing financial vulnerabilities and rising trade tensions.”