IMF: Effective Tax System, Spending’ll Reduce Nigeria, Others’ Debt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Sub-Saharan countries, such as Nigeria, which are aiming to sustainably reduce their debt, should “tax and spend more efficiently.”

In a blog post titled: “How to stabilise Africa’s debt,” published on Tuesday, the Fund said that while public debt ratios, “have stabilized on average,” in the region, “successful debt stabilization requires measures to strengthen public finances and institutions, alongside pro-growth structural reforms and a sound macroeconomic environment.”

Specifically, the blog stated: “The key message for policymakers is that fiscal adjustment is likely to result in stronger, more durable reductions in debt when complemented by pro-growth structural reforms and by measures to strengthen institutional frameworks.

Such measures should include welldesigned fiscal rules to ensure that off-budget fiscal operations do not undermine debt reduction.

Efforts to cut debt are also more likely to prove successful in a context of macroeconomic stability, including low and stable inflation.

“Countries aiming to sustainably reduce debt should seize the opportunity to tax and spend more efficiently.

The focus should be on strengthening fiscal balances in a growth-friendly manner by broadening the tax base, removing inefficient tax exemptions, and ensuring that money is well spent.”

It further said: “A debt decline is also more likely when an IMF-supported arrangement is present, pointing to the importance of international financial and policy support.

Relatedly, budget consolidation must be sustained over time to translate into debt consolidation.

While exchange rate stability can support successful debt stabilization, maintaining an overvalued exchange rate can prove counterproductive since it is likely to lower growth and hamper overall macroeconomic stability.”

The IMF also pointed out in the blog that countries are likely to be successful in their efforts to reduce debt if they enjoy stable macroeconomic conditions, including low and stable inflation.

According to Q1 2025 public debt statistics recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt rose by 3.2 per cent quarteron-quarter (QoQ) and 22.8 per cent YoY to N149.4 trillion.