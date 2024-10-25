IMF Denies Being Behind Fuel Subsidy Removal

Share

Contrary to insinuation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it played no role in the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The monetary fund made this clarification on Friday at a press conference of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC, United States.

New Telegraph recalls that Tinubu announced that subsidy was gone on May 29, 2023 after he took the oath of office as the 6th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Debunking the allegations of influence, Abebe Selassie, IMF’s African Region Director, described the decision to remove fuel subsidy by Tinubu’s government as a domestic one.

“The decision was a domestic one. We don’t have programmes in Nigeria. Our role is limited to regular dialogue, as we have with other nations like Japan or the UK,” the official said, according to Vanguard.

However, Selassie argued that the government’s choices regarding subsidy removal reflect its long-term strategy for sustainable economic growth.

“We recognise the significant social costs involved. The government can mitigate these by expanding social protection for the most vulnerable,” he said in reference to Nigerians affected by the impact of subsidy removal.

The development has led to an astronomical hike in the fuel pump price, with a litre selling for over N1000 as of the time of this report.

Many Nigerians had accused the government of following IMF policies in implementing total subsidy removal.

