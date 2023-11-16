IMF Chief Wants Stronger Push On Central Bank Digital Currencies

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has urged countries to make a more proactive push to develop Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). She stated this in a speech at the Singapore FinTech Festival yesterday, as the IMF published the first instalment of a “virtual hand- book” on CBDCs, designed to help countries with the design and set-up process and ensure that the new technologies are globally interoperable.

Eleven countries, includ- ing Nigeria and a number in the Caribbean have already launched CBDCs. Nigeria launched its CB- DC-the eNaira- in October 2021 and in May this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that eNaira transactions had hit 1.4 million.

The IMF has said that more than 100 countries were exploring CBDCs – or approximately 60 percent of countries in the world. Speaking at the FinTech festival, Georgieva said: “We may be at a point where the public sector needs to offer a little more guidance; not to crowd out, not to disrupt, but to act as a catalyst, to ensure safety and efficiency – and to counter fragmentation.”

The IMF Chief said that with technology advancing so rapidly, countries needed to push ahead with development now to avoid getting caught out in future. She stated: “CBDCs can replace cash, which is costly to distribute in island economies. They can offer resilience in more advanced economies. And they can improve financial inclusion where few hold bank accounts.” “CBDCs would offer a safe and low-cost alternative (to cash).

They would also offer a bridge to go between private monies and a yardstick to measure their value, just like cash today which we can withdraw from our banks,” she added. Referring to a 2018 speech by her predecessor Christine Lagarde, when the former IMF chief encouraged policy- makers to follow the “winds of change” and explore the use of CBDCs, Georgieva said: “Five years on, I’m here to provide an update on that voyage.” “First, countries did set sail.

Many are investigating CBDCs and are developing regulation to guide digital money developments,” said Georgieva referring to the speech. According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), of the 86 central banks surveyed, 93 per cent said they were exploring CBDCs, while 58 per cent said they were likely to or may possibly issue a retail CBDC in either the short or medium term. Supporters say CBDCs will modernise payments with new functionality and provide an alternative to physical cash, which seems in terminal decline.