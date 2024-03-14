IMF Begins Process of Selecting Next MD

The International Monetary Fund has begun the process of selecting its next Managing Director (MD) and intends to choose a candidate by the end of April, according to a statement issued by the global lender’s executive board on Wednesday. The five-year term of the IMF’s current MD, Kristalina Georgieva, ends on September 30.

The statement partly read: “We are very pleased to announce that the Executive Board has adopted an open, merit-based, and transparent process for the selection of the next Managing Director, similar to the one used in recent rounds.

“The Executive Board underscores the importance it places on the successful candidate having the requisite global standing to lead the Fund, which stands at the center of the global financial system. “Individuals may be nominated by a Fund Governor or Executive Director and as with past practice, we aim to reach a decision by consensus. “The Board intends to complete the process by end-April 2024.”