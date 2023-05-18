New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. IMF Approves $3bn…

IMF Approves $3bn Bailout For Ghana To Revive Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Ghana’s request for a $3 billion bailout to support the debt-ridden West African nation’s economic recovery, Bloomberg said in a report yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter. The West African economy will receive an initial disbursement of about $600 million, two of the people said.

The IMF’s Executive Board met to discuss approval for the programme yesterday and is scheduled to announce its decision later in the day. Spokespeople for the IMF and Ghana’s Finance Ministry declined to immediately comment. Ghana’s cedi has become the world’s best performer against the dollar over the past six months as investors bet the nation was on the brink of securing the IMF funding.

The currency traded 1.7 percent stronger at 10.8625 per dollar by 4:47 p.m. in Accra, Ghana’s capital. The country’s eurobond maturing in 2032 rose 0.6 cents to 40.3 cents on the dollar. Ghana took tough economic decisions, including increasing taxes and imposing losses on domestic investors, to secure the package from the IMF. The fund’s backing came after the country last week clinched financial assurances from a bilateral-creditors group that’s co-chaired by China and France.

Post Views: 2

Read Previous

FCMB Grows Customer Base To 11.4m
Read Next

All-Share Index Extends Gains, Up 0.31%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023