IMF: AI’ll Affect 40% of Jobs, Worsen Inequality

Artificial intelligence (AI) will affect 40 per cent of jobs around the world and it is “crucial” that countries build social safety nets to mitigate the impact on vulnerable workers, according to the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. Analysis by the IMF shows that about 60per cent of jobs in advanced economies such as the US and UK are exposed to AI and half of these jobs may be negatively affected. But the technology will also help to enhance some humans’ productivity as AI improves their performance, it said. AI, the term for computer systems that can perform tasks usually associated with human levels of intelligence, is poised to profoundly change the global economy with advanced economies at greater risk of disruption.

According to the IMF, the safest highly exposed jobs are those with a “high complementarity” to AI, meaning the technology will assist their work rather than displace it entirely. This includes roles with a high degree of responsibility and interacting with people – such as surgeons, lawyers and judges. High-exposure jobs with “low complementarity” – meaning the potential for being displaced by AI – include telemarketing, or cold-calling people to offer goods or services. Low-exposure occupations include dish washers and performers, the IMF said. AI jobs exposure is 40per cent in emerging market economies – defined by the IMF as states including China, Brazil and India – and 26per cent for low-income countries, with an overall total of just under 40%, according to the IMF.

Generative AI – the term for technology that can produce highly plausible text, images and even voice from simple hand-typed prompts – has risen up the political agenda since the emergence of tools such as the ChatGPT chatbot. The IMF head said AI’s ability to affect highly skilled jobs means that advanced economies face greater risks from the technology, adding that in extreme cases some jobs in major economies could disappear. “Roughly half the exposed jobs may benefit from AI integration, enhancing productivity,” wrote Georgieva, in a blogpost accompanying the IMF research.

“For the other half, AI applications may execute key tasks currently performed by humans, which could lower labour demand, leading to lower wages and reduced hiring. In the most extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear.” She further stated that in most scenarios AI would probably worsen overall inequality across the global economy and could stoke social tensions without political intervention. AI is expected to feature prominently as a topic of discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, which top executives from the tech industry will attend. “It is crucial for countries to establish comprehensive social safety nets and offer retraiing programmes for vulnerable workers,” Georgieva said.

“In doing so, we can make the AI transition more inclusive, protecting livelihoods and curbing inequality.” The IMF analysis shows that higher-wage earners whose jobs have high complementarity with AI can expect an increase in their income, leading to an increase in inequality. “This would amplify the in- crease in income and wealth inequality that results from enhanced capital returns that accrue to high earners,” the IMF report said. “Countries’ choices regarding the definition of AI property rights, as well as redistributive and other fiscal policies, will ultimately shape its impact on income and wealth distribution.”

The report said workers in the UK, with its high proportion of graduates, might be better prepared to switch from jobs at risk of displacement to “high complementarity” jobs, although older workers may struggle to adapt and move to new jobs or retrain.