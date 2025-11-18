IMF Advises On Collaboration Between DMO, FRC On Risk Mgt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised on strengthening institutional collaboration and openness in reporting fiscal vulnerabilities, stressing that effective fiscal-risk management is central to good governance.

The Fund’s Senior Economist, Africa Affairs department team, Sybi Hida, stated this when he IMF team to high-level bilateral meeting hosted by Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) which had officials of Debt Management Office (DMO) in attendance.

The IMF team was in the country to review Nigeria’s progress in fiscal-risk management and deepen institutional cooperation.

Hida urged the FRC to pay closer attention to legal and capacity-related risks. He reiterated the IMF’s readiness to support Nigeria in enhancing fiscal-risk management practices and emphasized the need for frank disclosure of fiscal vulnerabilities.

The team was received by the Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of FRC, Dr. Chris Uwadoka, and the Director of Legal, Investigation & Enforcement, Mr. Charles Chukwuemeka Abana, according to FRC statement issued on Monday.

Hida noted that the Fund’s mission was to assess the strides made by the FRC in identifying, monitoring, and managing fiscal risks. He emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional collaboration and encouraged greater openness in reporting fiscal vulnerabilities, stressing that effective fiscalrisk management is central to good governance.

During the technical session, Mrs. Rachael Angbazo delivered a detailed presentation on, the role of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in Monitoring Fiscal Risks”.

Her presentation outlined major sources of fiscal risk in Nigeria, including,macroeconomic risks, oil-sector instability, inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility, and rising interest rates. Institutional & Governance Risks: Weak compliance with Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007 provisions.

Angbazo highlighted the Commission’s mandate—both legal and operational—in promoting transparency, enforcing fiscal rules, supporting fiscal forecasting, and improving the quality of fiscal information available to policymakers and the public.