IMF: 2023 tail winds’ll boost global growth in 2024

The global economy is set to receive a boost in 2024 from a slightly stronger-thananticipated performance last year, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said. According to agency reports, Georgieva who stated this at an event at Bloomberg House in Davos on Tuesday, pointed out that the US was “poised for a soft landing” as interest rates start to decline.

She said: “The world economy has proven to be remarkably resilient. 2023 comes better than we expected by a small margin. There is some wind coming from 2023 into 2024.” IMF chief ’s sentiment was echoed by her colleague, First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, who told a Davos panel that the chances of a so-called soft landing have gone up “quite a bit” and that market expectations for rapid interest-rate cuts are “a bit premature.”

Economic realities have shifted since the IMF’s October forecast growth of 2.9 per cent for this year. While inflation could recede without throwing major economies into a recession, a drawn-out Israel-Hamas war and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are threatening new price pressures and supply-chain woes. Georgieva spoke hours after Donald Trump clinched victory in Iowa while seeking the Republican candidacy. Asked if she agrees with her IMF predecessor, Christine Lagarde, that another Trump presidency could be a threat, Georgieva said it’s for Americans to choose their leader — and the fund will focus on policies the winner will ultimately implement. Turning to China, she urged Xi Jinping’s administration to continue opening up state-owned enterprises, addressing local government-debt issues and sorting out its real estate sector to ensure the economy won’t fall into a low-growth trap.