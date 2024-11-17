IMD: Recognizing Men’s Contribution To Society Will Benefit All, Says Falobi

Share

As Nigerians join in the commemoration of the International Men’s Day (IMD), the Coordinator of the International Men’s Day Nigeria, Sanmi Falobi has said recognising the contributions of men in making the society better, was for the good of all.

According to Falobi, the observance of November 19 as International Men’s Day across over 90 countries is an opportunity to celebrate men and their contributions to the workplace, their families and society, hence, it is instructive that Nigeria cannot be left behind in commemorating IMD.

He said, “The significance of drawing awareness and galvanising stakeholders (government, private sector, organisations, families, and individuals) in Nigeria to have a cluster of events and initiatives to commemorate the IMD 2024 with the theme, ‘Positive Male Role Models’ is the opportunity to promote values, character and responsibilities associated with being a man, and sharing perspectives and passing across ideals to enhance and celebrate the contribution of men to their families, workplace, society and national life.”

Falobi, who is also IMD Ambassador for West Africa, also stated: “The IMD 2024 theme provides the opportunity for people to say thank you and recognise the male role models that they have in their lives and to also celebrate men and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all.

“Bearing in mind the peculiarities of the Nigeria context and the enormous challenges that the Nigerian men are burdened with, IMD, therefore, provides the opportunity for corporate organisations, government institutions, businesses, religious bodies, public/private sector enterprises, NGOs and the media, to initiate clusters of independent activities at highlighting the positive values of men to their families, communities and the society at large.”

On the imperatives of the Men’s Day initiatives, Falobi further said,“IMD is not only an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate men that make things happen; but also to motivate/encourage men, to make things happen, for a safe, better and saner society, while recognising and highlighting the positive values of men to their families, communities and the society at large.”

Meanwhile, Falobi made known that IMD was championed in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh of the University of West Indies, Trinidad & Tobago, adding that the IMD message and emphasis had been around six significant pillars, which are to promote male role models; to celebrate the contribution that men make; to focus on men’s health and wellbeing; to highlight discrimination against men and the inequalities that men and boys face; to improve gender relations and promote gender equality; and to create a safer world for everyone.

