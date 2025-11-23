IMD: Conference Tasks Men On Prioritising Health, Work Balance

To celebrate the International Men’s Day, CEO of Fashion Finest Africa, Sola Oyebade, unveiled the Triple G Conference, an intimate conversation for men, anchored by men. At Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the inaugural event held, it was real discussions on how men can rise above their challenges packaged in Triple G theme, which simply means Groom, Grow and Grind.

Designed for men aged 20–35, the event reframed International Men’s Day with actionable sessions across four pillars: Business & Finance, Grooming & Personal Branding, Health & Wellness, and Leadership. According to the organiser, Sola Oyebade, popularly known as Mr Mahogany, the time for talk and no action is far gone.

He noted that men are facing real challenges that cannot be trivialised in any form. “I founded Triple G because words without actions are distractions. Groom. Grow, Grind present one promise which its intention translates into impact. Across the world, men are quietly struggling.

Recent global health data from 2021 to 2023 showed that suicide is the leading cause of death among men. Challenges such as mental health issues, feelings of isolation, pressures to keep up are not just merely abstract concept, they have significant and tangible consequences for families, careers and communities”, he said.

Further in his explanation, Oyebade stated that according to Women in workplace 2024 reports by Mckenzie, women’s representation in managerial and senior roles have been steadily increasing. What that means is that women are rising and men are not rising or they are decreasing.

“It is an issue because we are the breadwinner. Women are making significant strides, establishing influence in different sectors. This progress is commendable. However, it highlights gaps where men’s growth is concerned”, he noted.

Oyebade emphasised that his agenda was not to incite competition between men and women, or to place blames or keep scores but to outline that there is need for more conferences, where conversations concerning men would be discussed. He stated that the future rewards those who prepare.

Most of the speakers chosen for the conference were men, who have paid their dues in various sectors with hardwork and were selected not to lecture the young men but to arm them with tools to excel.

Listing challenges men face in their daily lives does not need tedious research. Musicians like Nigeria’s highlife singer, Flavour, spoke about men’s struggle in his song “To be a Man”.

Flavour didn’t sugarcoat men’s struggle in that song. He highlighted difficult decisions different men take just to put food on the tables of their families. Beyond enjoying the rhythm of the highlife instrumental that carries one to the dance floor, the first stanza of the song numbered, “The main challenges facing a typical African, especially the Nigerian man”. ”

A man must make money. Money is the beauty of a man. A man must look after his mother and father. A man will take care of his siblings, take care of his own birth children and also look after the wellbeing of his inlaws. Added to all these, he must take care of girlfriend.”

Even with all these burden, real men will never exchange being a man for any other gender, anytime any day. The African tradition and society did not make the burden soft for men. Rather, they laced their ego with societal pressures a man must bear.

“A man cannot show emotions, cannot show weakness and must carry the family responsibilities with badge of honour, making many men to bottle up years of emotions, scars and traumas passed down from their fathers and forefathers. A few women have come to understand these pressures men face and have tried to help but others have added to these pressures.

As times keep changing, some challenges become serious burden, especially when lives on social media are fast becoming daily living manuals for many young people. Then, the conversation must change to bring many men that are almost collapsing under pressure back to the fold.

The panel session had notable speakers like Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ayo Akinola, Jason Samuel, Ugo Monye, Tosin Ogundadegbe, Ekemini Kemen Ekerette, Kunmi Ariyo, and Dr Yemi Amusan. At the Business and Finance panel session, Boss Moves, Soft Life, Co-founder of PiggyVest and Pocket, Ayo Akinola, along with Nollywood actor-entrepreneur Deyemi Okanlawon, reframed financial discipline as a conscious choice.

Akinola promoted automated savings and the 50-30-20 budgeting rule as effective strategies for building wealth early in one’s career. He advised that it was important to have a formula for helping extended families, because takers will always take. “If you help everybody and cannot help yourself, then what happens?

First formula is learn to when to say NO. “Know that two poor people cannot help each other. So, help yourself first. If you are not careful, you may place people on salary without knowing,” he said. Explaining the 50-30-20 budgeting, he said 50 per cent of what you earn should be for you, 30 per cent should be for other expenses and 20 for that savings, which, come rain, come shine, nothing touches it.

He explained that if one cannot save when they have N1,000, how can they save when they have N1million? Deyemi Okanlawon emphasised theimportance of intentional time management and the strategic power of saying No to maintain focus and achieve long-term goals. He explained that men should always find time to reflect, relax and take vacations. “Vacation must not be in a luxury resort.

It can be in your village, anywhere, so far you are resting and taking needed time out.” Okanlawon, notable nollywood actor, encouraged young men to work hard and trust the process of their growth, stating that his journey to becoming a celebrated actor was not a smooth sail all the way up.

“I see failure as part of growth. I have failed so many times and I have gotten up many times as well. I once left our family business to face another dream. I was broke for a whole year.

I used to trek from Somolu to Surulere. I kept praying for God to show me a way forward until I remembered that I can talk very well and I can sell. That was how I found myself in Sales and Marketing.”

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph on if it’s time for men to stop bottling up emotions and speak up, Okanlawon, who is a father of three boys, stated categorically that the mission was not to tell men to stop being men but to encourage them to make calculated and sound choices in their lives.

“We can never tell men to stop being men. Men know when to speak and when not to. We cannot become women. Some emotions are for women. Let men be men, but good and responsible men,” he said. In the Men’s Grooming session, Habits of the Modern Gentleman was moderated by Style Infidel Director, Tosin Ogundadegbe.

The panel featured, Image consultant cum fashion designer, Jason Samuel, owner of Jason Poshe Brand together with style entrepreneur, Ugo Monye, who discussed how physical presentation serves as a professional asset.

Jason highlighted that while physical presentation may get a man in the room, character and consistency are what earns influence. Ugo Monye expanded on grooming to include mental rejuvenation and community as vital defences against isolation.

Monye, who is a respected fashion designer across Africa, stressed the importance of a man, who smells good and dresses well. He noted that Grooming goes beyond showering alone. Men must pay attention to how they look and how they smell, as these leaves lasting impressions on potential clients.

“If I walk in to work with you and I perceive any offensive smell, one person must walk out. It’s either I walk out or you are walked out,” Ugo Monye stated. The conversation shifted to the fitness, health & wellness panel, moving further from aesthetics to longevity.

Fitness coaches and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ekemini Kemen Ekerette and Ayowole Ilelaboye, urged men to prioritise functional fitness, mobility, and preventive health checks, including measurements for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and testicular health.

This session also featured a 10-minute basic workout routine demonstrated by the panellists alongside the attendees. Kemen Ekerette’s biggest advice to men was to find time to sleep.

He explained that many men underestimate the power of good sleep for a good health, stressing that many men are falling ill because of poor choices of lifestyle. “You manage to get back from work in Lagos by 7:30pm after battling traffic, instead of relaxing, you are showering to go back to island by 9pm to go drink with friends. Some go to clubs almost everyday and I ask why? Try to move.

If you cannot run because of health reasons, take long walks. Your heart will thank you,” he said. The leadership session, Leading Without the Suit, featuring Sola Oyebade (Mr Mahogany), Kunmi Ariyo, and Dr Yemi Amusan, explored the concept of influence over title, and agreed that a leader can build trust through vulnerability and responsibility.

Since skills can be taught, hiring should prioritise attitude, curiosity, and accountability. Moderated by Oscar Oyinsan, this discussion examined leadership as a form of influence rather than merely a title. “Slogan culture will not build careers or families; discipline will,” said Sola Oyebade.

“Triple G exists to move men from intent to impact: to provide them with concrete playbooks they can apply in various aspects of their lives. We need more impactful men-focused events like Triple G to cultivate quality men in our society.