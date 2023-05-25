IMC Commends NPFL Clubs, Referees For 2022/23 Season

Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has praised the 20 Clubs that participated in the recently concluded regular season that was abridged to achieve alignment with the international football calendar. Elegbeleye spoke on the sidelines of the contract signing ceremony with Propel Sports Africa (PSA) for live streaming of the NPFL in the 2023/24 season and noted that “without the cooperation of the clubs’ leadership, the task would have been extremely tedious”.

He recalled some of the challenges the nascent IMC board encountered and how they were navigated with the support of diverse stakeholders and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development to steady the course of the season. “Today, I would like to commend the clubs for their understanding and subsequent cooperation with us in implementing our strategies to meet the terms of reference issued to the IMC “It obviously was a very onerous task as we inherited huge challenges but I am happy that we found a way to resolve some of those challenges,” Elegbeleye said during his brief remarks on the podium.

He also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Board for extensive support for some crucial decisions and the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) members for their performance in match officiating.