Imbibe Virtues Of Selflessness, Excellence, Shettima Charges Public Servants

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged public servants in the country to imbibe the virtues of selflessness and excellence, anchored on daily discipline, consistency of effort, and strength of character.

He said enduring legacies in public service are built on sustained dedication to excellence, resilience, and hard work, regardless of the challenges involved in building strong and lasting institutions.

Shettima gave the charge on Tuesday while speaking at a colloquium organised to mark the 50th birthday of Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit.

“If we are to raise more generations of Nigerians ready to lead with purpose, deliver with excellence, and serve with courage, we must remember this truth: intention without the willingness to pay the price of service remains wishful thinking,” he said.

Eulogising the celebrant’s public service career, the Vice President described Bala Usman as a role model not only for the northern Nigerian girl-child but for the nation as a whole.

“There is no doubt that Usman’s place in our public service history is secure. It was not built on spectacle, nor did it rely on applause. What she has become is the product of decisions taken quietly, responsibilities carried fully, and institutions strengthened with care,” Shettima stated.

According to him, Bala Usman earned her influence in Nigeria’s public service through a rare blend of grace, grit, courage, vision, and excellence, consistently shaping national direction.

“What has not been noted enough is that she emerged from a part of our country where many young women still search for proof that ambition such as hers is permitted. Her journey required courage, and she has become that proof,” he added.

He noted that her achievements were deliberate and sustained by an unwavering commitment to the demanding work of nation-building.

“May your example continue to guide those who still believe that service, when done well, can ennoble a nation,” the Vice President said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, described Bala Usman’s life as a shining example of discipline and commitment to service.

He urged her to remain steadfast in advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing optimism that her years ahead would be marked by continued impactful service.

On his part, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the event was organised to honour a life defined by purpose, courage, and unwavering dedication to public service.

He recalled that Bala Usman introduced structure and clarity to governance when she transitioned fully into public service, particularly during her tenure at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), where she implemented far-reaching reforms and raised leadership standards.

Also speaking, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended the celebrant for her consistent support for youth-focused initiatives, noting that her contributions have positively impacted policies aimed at empowering young Nigerians nationwide.