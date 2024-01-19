Imbibe Values of Islam, Be Careful of Unholy Foreign Values –Ayodeji

Nigerian Muslim youths living in the diaspora have been urged to to imbibe the teachings and virtues that Islamic religion teaches and preaches wherever they find themselves. This clarion call was made recently at the NASFAT UK and Ireland Zone Youth Win- ter Camp, the event marking the 20th edition of the Society’s annual National Youth Week.

The Vice President 1 of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Alh. AbdulRauf Ayodeji made the call during his visit to the youth at the camp. In his words: “I’m standing before you today to im- plore you, our youth, imbibe the values of Islam, learn the Quran and sunnah.

Be prayerful and focus on your studies and careers for you are ambassadors and pride of Islam, therefore be very mindful of all what you do, always be guided by the Qu’ran and the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). “And you should be careful of not allowing the un- holy foreign values to get into your heads, so that they won’t derail you from being good Muslim Youths.”

Also at the camp were the National Youth Secretary, Bro. AbdulKabir Raji, Chairman Youth Conference, Bro. Abdullahi Lasisi, Zonal Missioner UK and Ireland Zone, Alhaji Ibuowo and UK and Ireland zone Event Amir, AbdulQudus Adeleke.