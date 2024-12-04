Imansuangbon Resigns Membership Of LP

Share

Edo State former Governorship Aspirant, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon who contested for the Labour Party (LP) governorship ticket under the Platform has resigned his membership of the party.

Imansuangbon, popularly known as Rice Man in his letter of resignation addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure and copied to his ward 2 chairman in Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State

cited reasons for resignation as intractable division and lack of internal democracy.

He explained that the party has deviated from its core values and principles and can no longer offer purposeful and credible alternatives to the Nigerian people.

He said those in charge of the party ran the party like a ‘commercial entity’ adding that the development in the party clearly shows that the LP can not be said to be the party that truly represents the interest of the “mama, papa, pikin slogan.

He also said as a Nigerian and Edo State citizen who has contributed to building a generation of leaders over the last 25 years and helped the needy through his philanthropic activities the time has come for him to disassociate himself from the confusion and high-headeness of those in charge.

Imansuangbon, in a press release he personally signed and made available to newsmen also accused the party of imposition and clear disregard for party rules and regulations.

“Having consulted widely among my teaming supporters across the state it is only expedient for me and my followers to resign from the party.

“It is quite clear that the LP has not learnt any lesson and very obvious that it is not ready to enthrone purposeful leadership at all level. What we have witnessed in the party is intra-party squabble and power struggle creating a toxic environment making it difficult for members to remain committed to the party.

“What we have witnessed as far as am concerned is poor leadership and ineffective management, lack of vision and autocratic decision-making. If you take a critical look at the party today you discover that many notable leaders who founded the party have left the political party.

Recall that Imansuangbon lost the Governorship ticket of the LP to the former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata in the build-up to the 2024 governorship election which the party came a distant third.

