Imansuangbon Condemns Edo LG Elections, Wants Results Cancelled

Front line governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Edo State, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon on Monday described last Saturday’s local government elections by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration as a sham.

Recall that eighteen candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party were announced winners of the election amidst outcry of no voting materials in many polling units across the state.

Imansuangbon said LP candidates campaigned across the political Wards in the state after assurances of free and fair elections by the Edo State Independent National Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

In a statement issued in Benin City, Barr Imansuangbon called for the cancellation of the election and a fresh election to be conducted through the use of BVAS.

Imansuangbon said the Edo people were disenfranchised from voting for their local leaders, adding that the local election was supposed to be a template for INEC to copy when conducting national elections.

According to him, “Last Saturday, democracy was mocked in Edo State in the conduct of local government elections by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“It could best be described as a sham and a mockery of our electoral processes. There were no electoral officials in many polling units across the state. Where voting materials were made available, result sheets were absent.

“I appeal to our supporters and party members not to take the laws into their hands but to seek redress in the court of law.” He concluded.