Imansuagbon Declares He’s Peter Obi Of Edo

In the build-up to the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, an aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Imasuagbon on Wednesday described himself as the ‘Peter Obi of Edo State’.
Speaking in an interview with Vanguard on Wednesday, Imasuagbon said he is very popular and loved in the South-South state, just as Nigerians love Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections.
The lawyer cum politician revealed that he is a victim of godfatherism, promising to defeat godfathers in the state if he emerged as the party’s candidate.
Speaking future, the LP chieftain stated he is the right person to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 governorship election.
Imasuagbon, popularly known as the Riceman, said he is the most experienced, and consistent, adding that he has the capacity and consistency to lead the state.
”I am the person that is known because you can’t go to war with the APC and PDP with a new person, you need somebody who is known not a stranger from Lagos or other parts of Nigeria, strangers will not be able to win for us, if you want to win, it is the Riceman.
“He is the man who knows the people, giving hampers for years, he is the man that can give victory to LP, you can’t push APC and PDP back if you don’t have the people, the battle is going to be between the godfathers and the streets and the streets will definitely win.”