Imamship Tussle: Adeleke orders arrest of youths who attacked Osun monarch

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered the arrest of aggrieved youths who are behind recent attacks on the Ajeniju of Hallelujah, Oba Jelil Olaiya and the burning of his palace.

Crisis erupted in the Hallelujah community in Egbedore local government area of Osun State on Friday, as enraged residents beat Olaiya while attempting to conduct jumat service in the area.

The Ajeniju, who was installed by the Timi of Ede a few months ago, against the will of the Ido-Osun community, was beaten to a pulp by angry youths, saying he had no right to install a chief Imam in the community.

It was gathered that the monarch had last week turned one Ahmad Tijjani as Chief Imam of the Hallelujah community, but while gathering some people at his palace to observe jumat prayer, some youth allegedly from Ido-Osun invaded the palace and disrupted the exercise.

Some of the aggrieved youths while shouting at the monarch queried his authority to install and conduct Jumat prayer in a domain belonging to a separate monarch.

The mob beat the monarch seriously and vandalised the palace before security operatives could intervene in the situation.

Reacting to the incident Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Spokesperson to the Governor, Adeleke issued stern warning to youth groups behind the recent attacks.

He directed security agencies to fish out those behind the action.

He added: “The Governor who frowned at resorting to self-help by some elements within the Ido Osun community said he has directed the Commissioner of Police to secure the troubled areas and arrest the ringleaders of the violent actions.

“The Governor who has spoken with the Ajeniju of Hallelujah who is presently recuperating from the attacks, also further directed the Olojudo of Ido Osun, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde Ishola to call his rampaging youth to order amidst ongoing law enforcement.

“According to the Governor, resorting to violence to resolve communal disputes is unacceptable and those found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

“Aside from law enforcement, I have further directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Dosu Babatunde to commence immediate peace-building and conflict de-escalation in collaboration with the security agencies.

