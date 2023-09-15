Imam Urges Muslims to Emulate Prophet Muhammad in Character

…Be Kind to Non-muslims

The Chief Imam of Atala Central Mosque, has called on Muslims in Nigeria to emulate Prophet Muhammad Characters and deed to foster good relationship between Muslims and non Muslims. The Imam, Alhaji Sulaiman Adigun made this known while delivering Ju- mat sermon, at Mowe, Ogun State urged Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad Character and way of life in everything they do.

According to him, Allah Subhanahu Watahala described Muhammad as someone with the best character worth emulation. We should be friendly to everyone close to us with good character and behavior and towards non Muslims alike. “Someone asked Prophet wife, Aisha about the Prophet Character whenever he’s at home with is wives, Aisha replied that whenever the prophet is with them they don’t always want him to leave, because he always make them happy and peace radiate in the house. What we have today is nagging husbands and wives.

“Is this how we relate with our wives, family members and neighbours, tenants. Aisha said whenever the prophet is with them in the house, everywhere is always peaceful, calm and free of rancour. Majority of us today have turn our wives to punchy bag, we let the character and deed of the prophet reflect in everything we do and make those close to us happy always.

Even when we are no more they would remember us for good. “These days, some Muslims pray together but they don’t relate well, even some couple who live under same roof don’t talk to each other. To further describe some of his kindness, one fateful day, a Jewish man was passing by in Makkah and he was urinating in front of a mosque when some of the prophet Muhammad disciples saw him they rushed towards him, but the prophet told them to allow him finish what he was doing, not to disturb him.

“When the Jewish man finish urinating, Muhammad then ordered one of his disciples to fetch water to flush the urine and allowed the Jewish man to go, the Jewish man then turned back to the prophet and told him that if the way you behalf, is the same way other people are doing, the world would be in peace.

“The Jewish man then told the proph- et because of your character i am going to accept Islam today and that was how the Jewish man became a muslim. How many of us because of our bad attitude towards our fellow brothers, sister and non Muslims we have caused disunity and hatred. Islam is a religion of peace, love and harmony, unfortunately, where is the peace among the muslim world.?”

Imam Adigun added that, some muslims are even proud to tell you that he or she is not in good term with his wife, sister, brother and even is neighbors. “I want to remind you that we are all going to return to Allah one day and give account of our deed and actions, I want to urged everyone one of us to change our ways, before death catches up with us all.

How many of us are good to our family members and neighbours in the community? “Many of those people you have threatened with charms have died. You also will become history one day. I want to assure you that if your coming to this world is not for the mercy of other people, your leaving this world would not be merciful.

There was a day prophet Muhammad was about to pray when he heard the cry of a baby, instead he reduced the verse of the Quran he wanted to recite so as for the mother of the baby to attend to the child. “Some people have turn their solat to child play, immediately after the solat the mother of the baby crying thanks the Prophet of Allah.

Whatever you are doing for Allah don’t wait for anybody to thank your, allow Allah you are doing it for to appreciate you.Those who ask for favour and those who didn’t asked for it, prophet Muhammad is always ready to help anybody that cross is part. “He it’s what our politicians promised us that they are giving us ? No! we all are going to meet Allah one day.

A pegan wanted to strike the prophet with his sword and the sword fell from his hand and prophet Muhammad picked up the sword and return it back to the pegan to strike him back, if it were you and I, you know what we happened to such a person, death instantly. “Some of you who are in the mosque today, who have vow never to forgive your family members, neighbors, tenants, wife and your husband who offend you, remember Allah.

There was a day one of the disciples of the prophet was beaten someone and the prophet was screaming that he should free the person, but the disciple didn’t hear the prophet screaming.

“The prophet then came out and told the disciple that you have the power to beat the person you are beaten today, remember the day Allah will also beat you and you will have nobody that will intercede for you. If you forgive him to- day, Allah has the power to forgive you tomorrow when no nobody will have power to intercede for you. That’s Muhammad for you.

“I want us all to remember Allah in everything we are doing both in open and in secret, because a day is coming when everything will do, will be exposed before him. Allah is the most forgiving and the most merciful. You have to be merciful to your neighbours, family members, tenants, wife, husband and to non Muslims, because we are going to get our reward for everything we do either good or bad.”