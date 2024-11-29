Imam Ridwan Urge Muslims To Exhibit Good Character As Allah’s Favourites

Share

The Imam Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Jamiu Ridwan has urged Muslims to be exhibit good character as our good deed alone will not makes us Allah’s favorites.

The Chief Imam made disclosure recently during his Friday Sermon at the Lekki Muslims Ummah Mosque, Lagos State. He said doing good to our parents and family members is the best, but we all should do away with fornication, adultery and other bad act.

It’s important to tell a story of pious people, it’s part of teaching in Islam, Prophet Muhammad said three friends were traveling one fateful day and they got to a outskirt of a town, and it’s started raining.

The three friends then hide in a rock, while inside the rock, one of the rocks at the top fell and cover the entrance of the rock where the three friends were hiding. Imam Ridwan said even if they scream nobody will hear them in the rock and they also have no power to push the rock that block the entrance.

One of them then said they should use one of their good deed they have done to beg Allah to help them in the situation they found themselves.

“One them in the captive said Allah you know my parents are old they live with me and i am the only person taking care of them, before I feed my wife and children, its my parents that will eat first.

In that case if that’s the good deed have done, Allah let the rock that block our entrance move, and the rock then moved a bit. “It is important to take care of our age parents.Suddenly the rock moved a bit and another person also say his own prayer.

“Allah I have a female cousin whom I like so much, but i wanted to fornicate with her, she refused, one fateful day, She came to me that she needed money to solve an issue, i gave her the money with condition that I must sleep with her. When I was about to sleep with her, the lady then told the man to fear Allah, the man said immediately she mentioned Allah he left her.

“The man then said to Allah if that is my good deed before you, please remove the rock from us, the rock then move away a bit. “The third person then said is own that was how the three men came out of the rock. Whatever we do, we are going to reap it. Either good or bad, you are going to reap them on your children, or in the grave and on the day of judgement.

Except you seek forgiveness from Allah alone.” Imam Ridwan added that Allah bad acts will not lets us be Allah’s favorites. “We should be trustworthy in everything we do, let people trust you, whatever is kept in your care, keep it for the owner.

Always be trustworthy. Prophet Muhammad said whoever that work for you, before the person sweet dry such a person should be paid his or her salary. “We should not spend someone’s money that was kept in our care. Let’s be generous, let always remember Allah in whatever we are doing.

Remember that the Solat we observe is for Allah alone, your fasting during Ramadan is for Allah alone, your good deed and your Tahajud prayer is for Allan alone. Even the Hijab you are wearing is for Allah alone, but remember you are going to meet him one day.

“Whoever has these five things is a pious person, those are things that makes you Allah favorites, if you have all these qualities, whenever you are face with difficulties of life Allah will look at all your good deed to ease you of your problems. If you don’t have all these good deed as a Muslims.

“Such a person will always have difficulties and tribulations will not be far away from such a person. When such a person comes out of one another one wil befall him or. If you want do away with life problems, exhibit the five good deed mention earlier.

Whatever problem we have its only Allah that can solve it.” Imam Ridwan added that Allah has power over all issues that can confront human being, “don’t go to Church, Herbalist, Alfa who use sand, those who check stars and those who used water to check ones fortune, same God they called upon, can still answer you if you called on him.

“Allah knows everything about us, let fear him, those things you are thinking and you have not told anyone, he knows about it. For those of us who have one difficulties or the other I begged Allah to ease it for us All.

“Allah enjoined us in the holy Quran that everytime he praises prophet Muhammad the angels too praises him. Allah said if him all mighty and the angels are praising Prophet Muhammad, why can’t we who are his companion cannot also praise him.Whoever that praise Prophet Muhammad such a person will always have a peace of mind.

“And such a person we have abundant blessings.Prophet Muhammad said whatever praises his companion are doing for him that of Friday should be more than other days.

Prophet Muhammad said whoever that pray for him once such a person will get it’s reward back in ten folds. It’s important we send praises to the noble prophet Muhammad.”

