New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 17, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Imam Abubakar’s Life…

Imam Abubakar’s Life Represented Striking Testament To Faith, Courage, Says Tinubu

Imam Abubakar's Life Represented Striking Testament To Faith, Courage, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the late Imam Abdullahi Abubakar as an extraordinary religious leader, whose lifetime represented a striking testament to faith, courage and a staunch belief in the sacredness of human life.

Tinubu said this in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, while mourning the passing of the religious leader on Friday.Abubakar was the Chief Imam of Nghar village in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, who passed away at 92.

The late Imam Abubakar shot into national and international prominence for hiding over 200 Christians in 2018 during the communal strife which ravaged Plateau State.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“At such a time when tribal and religious tendencies seemed to overwhelm reason, Imam Abubakar stood firmly on the side of peace, benevolence and conscience.

“Mindless of the enormous risk to his life, the noble cleric chose humanity over division, love as opposed to hatred and embrace rather than rejection.

His heroic feat underlines the essence of true faith, resonating louder than sermons in a salient message to the world at large. Imam Abubakar is a worthy example of a better human we should all aspire to be,” the President said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Alleged N1.3b Fraud: S’Court Orders Continuation Of Trial Of Lamido, Sons
Read Next

FG Honours COAS, Serving Personnel, Veterans, Others At AFRCD Awards