Imam Abdullahi’s Life Affirmed Our Shared Humanity – Atiku, Obi

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, have extolled the patriotism and exemplary life of late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, who died on Thursday, January 15.

The duo, in separate statements issued on their official X handle on Friday, said the late Islamic leader’s life exemplified compassion.

Atiku, in his condolence message, stated that late Abdullahi lived “A life that transcended religious divides and affirmed our shared humanity.

“His act of bravery not only saved hundreds of lives but also stood as a powerful testament to the truth that peace, empathy and brotherhood are the firmest foundations of national unity.”

The former vice president called on Nigerians to recommit themselves to the ideals the cleric embodied in inter-faith harmony, mutual respect, and an unwavering defence of the sanctity of every human life.

Obi on his part, said it is more fitting to celebrate Imam Abdullahi rather than to mourn him, because “he reminded us that the truest expression of faith is the protection of human dignity.”

According to him, the late cleric transformed his life into a powerful lesson, “showing us that we are strongest when we recognise one another first as human beings, regardless of religion or tribe.

“His legacy urges Nigeria to embrace love, unity, and peaceful coexistence.”

Obi added that Imam Abdullahi understood that true leadership is not found in the exercise of power but in the exercise of mercy.

“At a time when the shadows of division loomed large due to the abuse of our faith, he stood as a beacon of light, reminding us that the core of Islam is peace and the protection of the vulnerable,” he said.

He prayed that Allah would grant Nigerians the vision to create a new Nigeria where leadership is based on competence, capacity, and compassion.