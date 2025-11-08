Imagining Alternatives: 27th Lagos Book & Art Festival Begins Nov. 10

With “CHANGE: Imagining Alternatives” as its theme, all is set for 27th Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF), Africa’s biggest culture picnic, scheduled to take place from November 10- 16, 2025, at Freedom Park, Lagos.

This edition promises to maintain LABAF’s diverse programming, including book readings, art exhibitions, workshops, film screenings, and performances.

The theme of the week-long literary and cultural celebration, challenges artists, thinkers, writers, and citizens to not just lament the state of things but to actively envision, articulate, and advocate for the new systems, structures, and ideas we need at a personal, national, and global level.

Its intensive, enlightening, and empowering programming include: Critical and stimulating conversations, artistic exploration, skill development as well as youth focused activities such as the Green Festival for students and the CORA Youth Creative Club.

Critical Dialogues: Engage with leading authors, critics, and public intellectuals in conversations around the Books of the Festival. Artistic Exploration: Immerse yourself in exhibitions, film screenings, and theatrical performances that explore new futures.

Skill Development: Participate in professional workshops for writers, publishers, and cultural workers. Community: Connect, network, and exchange ideas with a diverse and passionate community of culture enthusiasts from across Africa and the world.

“Join us at Freedom Park, Lagos, as we transform imagination into action and chart a clear path toward a more functional world. Secure your place now to be part of the change,” the organisers stated.

The festival’s expansion beyond traditional literary boundaries reflects its three core elements: education, enlightenment and empowerment.

For instance, special programmes like the Green Festival for secondary school students and the CORA Youth Creative Club continue to target young audiences, fostering the next generation of cultural leaders.