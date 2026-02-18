Imadu: I’m Honoured To Be Considered For Newstap/ SWAN Five-Star Award

Internationally acclaimed boxing promoter and Vice President of Nigeria Boxing Federation, Hon. Omonlei Yakubu Imadu says that he’s highly honoured to be considered for Newstap/SWAN Five-Star Award.

Hon. Imadu who is the President of YUCATECO Boxing League as well as the Vice President of African Boxing told our correspondent that the nomination is a testament to his selfless efforts for the advancement of boxing in Nigeria.

“It’s a great honour to be considered for this award. It is a testament to the good work we’re doing for the advancement of boxing in the country and we’ll continue to do our best to ensure that the sport gets adequate attention.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the organisers for finding me worthy for this prestigious award,” he said. According to him, the award will challenge him to do more for the pugilist game noting that he will not relent in his efforts at grassroots development of the sports which his YUCATECO Boxing League is championing.

Other nominees for this year’s award are; Executive Governor of Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri, The CEO/Director-General National Institute for Sports (NIS) His Excellency Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and CEO Nilayo Sports, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade (wife of Director-General National Sports Commission Hon. Bukola.