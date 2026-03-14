Imade Osawaru – I’m Tired Of Playing Husband Snatching Roles

…says I need complex roles to deliver.

Imade Osawaru is a Nigerian actress, film producer, entrepreneur, influencer, chef, and television personality whose versatility continues to set her apart within the entertainment industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Osawaru, currently serving as the Secretary of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos State Chapter, opened up on her desire to deliver challenging roles, her plans for the guild among others. Excerpts:

Congratulations on your new position. How does it feel to be elected Secretary of AGN Lagos?

Thank you! It’s truly an honour. I feel a mix of excitement and responsibility. Being elected secretary isn’t just about holding a title; it’s about representing my colleagues in the industry and making sure their voices are heard. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and make a real impact.

Why did you decide to step into leadership now? What pushed you?

I’ve always loved working behind the scenes to support fellow actors. I realised that if I wanted to help improve systems, advocate for actors’ rights, and drive meaningful change, stepping into leadership was the next logical step. It felt like the right time to contribute in a bigger, more structured way.

What are the first three things you want to tackle in your first 100 days in office?

First, improving communication between leadership and members so everyone feels included. Second, reviewing and streamlining policies to make them more actor-friendly. Third, creating opportunities for capacity-building workshops, training, and mentorship for actors at all stages of their careers.

What will make your tenure “successful” in your own words?

If I can create a stronger sense of community, increase transparency, and make the guild genuinely useful for every actor in Lagos, I’ll consider my tenure a success. It’s about real, tangible change.

What do you think is the biggest problem facing actors in Lagos right now?

Access to fair contracts and proper advocacy remains a major challenge. Many actors are talented but don’t always receive the protection, guidance, or support they deserve. That’s something the guild must address more effectively.

How do you plan to improve communication between AGN leadership and everyday members?

By creating clear and consistent channels, providing regular updates, hosting open forums, and maintaining accessible platforms. So that members can ask questions, give feedback, and stay informed. Transparency and accessibility are very important to me.

What policies or reforms should actors expect under this new administration?

Actors should expect stronger advocacy for fair contracts, more professional development programmes, and initiatives that support mental health and overall well-being. Mentorship and structured networking will also be a key focus.

How do you plan to handle industry politics without losing yourself?

By staying grounded in my values, fairness, honesty, and accountability. Politics will always exist, but my decisions will always be guided by what’s best for actors, not personal interests.

What message do you have for actors who feel the guild doesn’t work for them?

I understand their frustration, and I want them to know that this administration is listening. Allow us to rebuild trust and make the guild a space.

In your opinion which do you believe is more important: Talent or training?

While talent is vital, it is training and effort that distinguish a great actor from the many others who attempt but fail in this field. Training, practice, and hard effort make you better no matter how talented you are.

There is no such thing as a one-hit-wonder. If you look at any well-known actor’s career, you’ll see that they spend so much time in lesser roles before landing their big break. It was thanks to their hard work and perseverance, not luck, that they became stars.

Streaming platforms are beginning to invest in the creative industry; don’t you think this is the right time for the Yoruba filmmakers to key into it also?

Yes, it is the right time for us to tap into that. It’s a dream come true for all of us because we have been looking for a source to sell our movies not only in the cinemas and YouTube. If you can remember that for 7-10 years there was no Netflix, we only took our movies to national theatres and post on YouTube.

Now that they are coming, I believe that everyone is happy because that is what we need to showcase our talents and to sell out movies outside the country and for some people that are not Nigerians to see it. To get global views. It’s a good one for us and I believe that we all appreciate it.