IMABEC 2025: Institute Of Maritime Studies Pledges To Promote Investment In Maritime Sector

The Institute of Maritime Studies, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, has announced plans to use its platform to promote investment and innovation in the maritime sector across Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Yenagoa, Dr. Charles Johnson, representing the Institute, revealed details of the first Annual International Conference and Trade Exhibition (IMABEC), scheduled for November 18–20, 2025. He said the conference aims to foster sustainable job creation, youth empowerment, and showcase research, technology, and development initiatives within the maritime domain.

“IMABEC will provide a platform for policy dialogue and institutional synergy to advance a resilient and inclusive Blue Economy in Nigeria and West Africa,” Johnson stated. He added that the conference will highlight opportunities in maritime infrastructure, aquaculture, and tourism, while creating employment and skill-building avenues for local communities.

Themed “Sustainable Blue Economy: Advancing Safety, Economic and Social Resilience in the Coastal Ecosystem,” IMABEC 2025 will be held at the Diette Spiff Conference Center, Golden Tulip. The event will feature panel discussions, trade exhibitions, cultural entertainment, a gala night, and awards. The Institute will partner with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, NIMASA, NDDC, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NIWA, and other key stakeholders.