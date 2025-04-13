IMAATU: Nigerian Designers’re Bold, Resourceful, Unapologetically Expressive

Share

Omumatu is a remarkable designer and Creative Director of Nigerian-Austrian fashion brand, IMAATU. Her fashion brand has come a long way to being among renowned Fashion brands in Vienna and other countries around the world. Not many know that the owner of IMAATU brand is of Nigerian origin, Igbo tribe to be precise. Imaatu or Omatu as she is fondly called was coined from her Igbo name, Omumatu; a name she says she keeps close to her heart. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Imaatu shares some of the little steps that helped build her brand and what inspires her collections.

Tell us about your Nigerian origin…

I’m proudly of Nigerian origin. My dad is from Ukpor in Nnewi, Anambra State. It’s a place rich in culture, tradition, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, which I believe has influenced my drive and creativity in many ways.

How did you discover your talent in fashion?

I discovered my talent in fashion as a kid. I used to love dressing up my stuffed animals, and I actually did little fashion shows at home too. Looking back, those playful moments were the first signs that I was drawn to creativity and self-expression through style. That’s when I knew I’d end up doing something creative in the future.

When would you say you started the fashion career professionally?

I would say I started my fashion career professionally during and after I attended the School of Fashion in Vienna. That period gave me both the technical foundation and the creative confidence to begin taking on real projects, building my brand, and stepping fully into the industry.

What would you say would be the defining moment since you started your fashion career?

That moment when you see strangers wearing Imaatu passing by you on the street! It gives me the ultimate empowerment! Or when customers come to the store and say that they already have many Imaatu items in their closet and there is no need to explain the brand to them!

We have see your collection and look books, what is the main inspiration behind your collection?

Every season, I choose a new theme to play with. It allows me to explore different ideas, emotions, and aesthetics, keeping the collection fresh and creatively challenging. Each theme guides the fabric choices, colour palettes, and silhouettes, helping me tell a unique story through every piece.

Your designs are not always heavy on beads and corsets. Is it deliberate that you like it simple and classy?

Yes, absolutely. I intentionally lean towards simple and classy designs because I believe there’s timeless elegance in subtlety. I prefer clean lines, refined silhouettes, and details that speak softly but powerfully. Simplicity allows the design, the fabric, and the wearer to shine without distraction.

Most of your fashion campaigns are always on women and femininity. Yet, you go for bold colours. Why is there need to keep speaking up about women?

Why not? Women are powerful, multifaceted, and constantly evolving—and I love celebrating that through fashion. My campaigns focus on femininity because it deserves to be seen, heard, and honoured in all its forms. Bold colours represent strength, confidence, and vibrancy—just like the women I design for. Fashion is my way of making a statement, and speaking up about women will never go out of style.

Will we ever see you present any of your collection on any runway in Nigeria?

I would love to! Hopefully soon! Showcasing my collection on a Nigerian runway would be such a special moment for me. It would mean connecting with my roots, celebrating the incredible talent in the Nigerian fashion scene, and sharing my work with an audience that inspires me deeply.

Have you been to Nigeria before? What is your Nigerian story? What is your impression about Nigeria?

Of course! A lot of times! I’ve been to Nigeria several times, and each visit feels like reconnecting with a part of myself. My Nigerian story is rooted in family, culture, and a deep sense of identity. Nigeria leaves a lasting impression every time, and it always feels like home.

What is your view about Nigerian fashion industry?

The Nigerian fashion industry is incredibly vibrant, innovative, and full of talents. It’s a space where tradition meets modernity in the most creative ways. Designers are bold, resourceful, and unapologetically expressive, which I find so inspiring. I truly believe it’s one of the most exciting fashion scenes in the world right now.

Has the Nigerian creative fashion inspired you in anyway?

Absolutely! There’s a unique energy and authenticity in Nigerian fashion that pushes me to stay true to my roots while continuing to explore and innovate.

If you are to feature any Nigerian fashion designer, who would that be?

Honestly, Nigerian fashion designers are killing it. Many of them are doing far better than I am! If anything, they should be the ones featuring me!

If you have opportunity to mentor young people, especially young girls around the world, what will be your maim advice?

Own your voice! Dream big! Never give up! Trust your gut feeling! Don’t listen to people who are not in your field of work! Make sure you have a job on the side that pays your basic bills, so your mind and energy can be put into your goals and dreams! Everybody’s timing is different. Don’t compare yourself to people who made it earlier then you! Your time will come if you are consistent!

