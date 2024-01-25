I’m Yet To Find My Ideal Man For Relationship – Tacha

Controversial media personality and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has said she is still single because she is yet to find her ideal man for a romantic relationship.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Tacha explained that she doesn’t care about age differences when it comes to dating.

She further emphasized what she looks out for in a potential partner, which includes; sensibility, reasonability, and funkiness.

This comes hours after she also advised single ladies not to be faithful in a romantic relationship, unless there’s a ring on the finger or marriage vows have been exchanged.

She said, “When it comes to relationships, age doesn’t matter to me. For the fact that I am still, if there’s anybody nice, as long as you have sense, you could be older, we could be the same age, that’s cool. Just have sense and be reasonable. And be funky and we are f*cking good to go.

“It is because of this ignorance that, many years after coming out of the show (Big Brother Naija), we are literally just here (single). When is any man going to have sense?”

Tacha maintained her stand, as she forwarded her advice to ladies who meet “juggle men. She said, “Don’t treat these people with niceness. When you treat them with niceness, then you are a fool.”