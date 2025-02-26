I’m Yet To Decide My Future But I Love Galatasaray, Says Osimhen

Share

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has finally addressed speculation about his future, as transfer rumours continue to swirl regarding where he will play next season.

The Nigerian striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

There are also lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, adding more intrigue to the summer transfer window. Despite the speculation, Osimhen has stated that no decision has been made about his future.

However, he made it clear that he has developed a strong attachment to Galatasaray during his time in Turkey. “Until a few months ago, no one would have ever thought I would come to play for Galatasaray, and many believed I would leave in January,” Osimhen said.

“As for me, I live in the moment. I don’t know what will happen in the summer, but I can say I am in love with these fans.

I love this club (Galatasaray), the president, the staff—everyone associated with Galatasaray. For me, it’s a privilege to be here, and I am enjoying the experience.”

