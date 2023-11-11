I’m Yet To Be Paid For Campaigning For President Tinubu, Terry G Cries Out

Akpako Master, Terry G, has called out the All-Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly failing to pay him for his campaign services. The singer was one of the artistes who performed at President Bola Tinubu’s campaign at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, Plateau state, in November 2022.

The singer claimed that he still has an outstanding payment from APC. Terry G said he had been actively involved in the party’s election campaign but is “yet to be paid for my services”. “Me I no be hustler wey go hustle and person no go pay me my money.

I did this work. I have proof, there are videos out there,” he wrote. “I did this campaign for daddy. Daddy don pay these people wey suppose give us our money. “No be child’s play, I know how many states I went to, my waist almost comot.

“Abeg whoever dey with my money make e give me my money.” Born Gabriel Oche Amanyis, Terry G is widely known for his eccentric dress sense, controversial lyrics, and awkward identity. His other monikers are Akpako Master, Ginjah Master, Hitman, G.zuz, and Terry G.zuz Terry G has also received several awards