I’m Working On Film To Chronicle My Music Journey – Onyeka Onwenu

Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed that she is working on producing a film that will delve into her experiences which span decades within the music industry. She disclosed this in an interview recently. With a career that stretches back to the 1970s, the “elegant stallion” expressed her eagerness to share her firsthand account of the evolution of Nigerian music. “I am currently working on a film that will chronicle my experiences in the music industry from the 70s to the present day.

Having been a part of this narrative for decades, I have a wealth of stories to share,” Onyeka Onwenu In addition to the film project, she discussed her efforts to release her classic songs through collaboration with emerging artistes, promising fans a compilation of rebranded tracks later in the year. “I am rebranding my old songs and collaborating with new talents.

My aim is to offer listeners a fresh perspective on timeless classics,” she explained. Onwenu’s creative pursuits extend beyond the realm of music, as she recently released a single, titled Abu Otito (Songs of Praise) and dedicated proceeds from its streaming to support widows through the Rose of Sharon Foundation. “I am passionate about using music to address social issues. From supporting widows to promoting education among rural children, I strive to make a positive impact through my art.”

Reflecting on her philanthropic endeavours, Onwenu shared her commitment to providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Abia and disclosed the plan to expand her initiatives to Imo. “We not only pay school fees directly to schools but also offer civic education to instill a sense of cultural identity. These efforts represent my dedication to empowering future generations,” the musician noted. Offering advice to fellow artistes amidst economic challenges, Onwenu emphasised the importance of resilience and self-initiative.

“Hang in there and create opportunities for yourselves,” she said, highlighting the need for proactive approaches in navigating the ever evolving music industry landscape. Onwenu’s multifaceted contributions to music and society underscore her enduring legacy as a trailblazing artiste and philanthropist, inspiring generations to come. “I have been part of the story right from time, and I am still moving forward, so I have a lot of stories to tell,” she remarked.