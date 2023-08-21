I’m Willing To Spend Time In Creeks To Raise Crude Oil Production – Lokpobiri

…as Ekpo pledges to maximize gas to crash transportation cost

The minister of State Petroleum Resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has said he was willing to spend more time in the creeks in order to raise crude oil production output to meet Nigeria’s quota on a sustainable basis.

Lokpobiri who described himself as a creek boy when he assumed duties on Monday after the swearing-in ceremony by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, expressed enthusiasm to go any length until the desired result was achieved in the oil sector.

He said: “I have too much energy. I have come here to utilize the energy to revamp the sector. I am here to work with the agencies to increase production on a sustainable basis.

“Even if you speak grammar from now to tomorrow you don’t increase production, you have achieved nothing.

“You are the experts.“I am not going to spend more time in the office. I am going to spend more time in the fields so that we can achieve results. I don’t want to be told stories so that we can achieve the result.”

Meanwhile, minister of state petroleum (gas) Ekperikpo Ekpo, has pledged his commitment towards maximizing the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), in reducing the high cost of transportation in the country recently occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the current administration.

Ekpo who also spoke at the inaugural meeting with the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the sector when he assumed duties, noted that Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources was the best alternative to fuel given it’s high cost which was affecting the country and people in various ways.

He said: “We will deliver on this task of building a sustainable gas utilisation framework for the development of the requisite infrastructure for Nigerians.”

According to him, as a country with the greatest gas reserve globally, Nigeria could stimulate the domestic economy, support hundreds of thousands of jobs for the growth of the economy, and advance the national generally using gas.

“With the removal of fuel subsidy, the responsibility of providing a sustainable alternative to PMS falls on us in the ministry.

“In line with the just approved Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, and as an immediate short-term strategy, we will maximise the utilisation of Compressed Natural Gas in the sector and later improve installation, expansion and use in association for power generation infrastructure.”