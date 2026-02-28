Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Etinosa Idemudia, has revealed that she is open to being married again and eager to give love another chance if the other person meets her very specific requirements.

In a recent interview with the Nollywood on Radio podcast, the single mother discussed her expectations for any future relationships and her thoughts on life since she and her daughter’s father parted ways.

“Never say never,” she said when asked about the possibility of remarrying.

“If I see a kind, generous man, I will remarry. Generous with his money, time, emotions, availability, and more.

“He must not be poor; he has to be financially stable and have a source of income. I don’t want to build with a man again; they have shown me shege.”

The filmmaker also weighed in on the state of Nollywood’s distribution model, particularly the growing dominance of YouTube as a primary platform for film releases.

According to her, the trend is having unintended consequences on the industry’s revenue structure.

“I think YouTube needs to be stopped. It’s a major problem in our industry. The world is getting digital, and we are advancing, but at the moment, the revenue payment of YouTube is not working.

The YouTube we have now is taking our industry backwards. People are celebrating views here and there, but are they also celebrating money? Are we really making the kind of money our films deserve?” she queried.

She further stressed the need to tackle piracy more decisively and encouraged industry stakeholders to rethink distribution strategies.

“Now everybody runs to YouTube for every movie. Cinema films are not even making as much money as before. We can do more community cinemas. There are lots of things we can do to better our lives financially,” she added.