I’m Wife Material – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disk Jockey (DJ) and daughter of Billionaire business mogul, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has said she is a wife material.

Sharing a picture of herself doing laundry, DJ Cuppy praised herself for multi-tasking by doing laundry and meeting other responsibilities.

Sharing her photo via her X handle, she captioned it with a photo that reads: “Wifey material: doing laundry and trying not to break hearts at the same time.”

New Telegraph reports that after her baptism, the billionaire heiress has been unequivocal about her commitment to God and wishes that the man who may end up marrying her would first seek God before finding her.

The 32-year-old music star recently shared on her X handle, “God may I be so deep in you that my husband has to seek you first before he may find me.”

Cuppy also believes that an ambitious woman should not marry unless she finds a supportive husband. According to her, that would help the woman achieve her purpose.

