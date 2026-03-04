I’m Upset Arsenal Bit Scoring More From Corners, Arteta Slams Critics

Mikel Arteta has responded to criticism of Arsenal’s tactics from rival managers by saying he is “upset” they “haven’t scored more” from corners.

The Gunners’ prowess at set-pieces continues to fuel their title charge, with Sunday’s victory over Chelsea the ninth time they have scored a match-winning goal from a corner this season.

But they have also been at the forefront of recent discussions around grappling and blocking at set-pieces, with Everton boss David Moyes identifying Arteta’s side as the trailblazers for the use of “dark arts”.

Fabian Hurzeler, whose Brighton said host the Premier League leaders today, has called for stricter rules around setpieces and criticised Arsenal for time-wasting.

Seagulls head coach Hurzeler claimed the Gunners sometimes wait “over one minute” to take their corners. Arteta said such criticism was “part of the job” as he doubled down on their approach.