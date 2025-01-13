‘I’m Underpaid, Struggling’ –Djimon Hounsou Talks ‘Racism’ in Hollywood

Share

Ace Beninese-American actor, Djimon Hounsou, has lamentd about the “racial treatment” he has experienced in Hollywood.

In a snippet of an unreleased episode of CNN African Voices, the ‘Blood Diamond’ actor shared his frustrations about facing “systemic racism in Hollywood”.

Djimon was nominated for prominent awards for his roles in ‘Blood Diamond’ and ‘In America’.

The 60-year-old said he had naturally expected such recognition to boost his career. He, however, said he is still struggling financially despite his numerous achievements.

“I am still struggling trying to make a living. I have been in this business and making films now over two decades and still with two Oscar nominations, many big blockbuster films, yet I am still struggling financially to make a living,” he said.

“I am definitely underpaid. I. was nominated for the Golden Globes, but they ignored me for the Oscars, talking about the fact that they thought that I had just come off the boat and off the streets.

“Even though I successfully did that, they just did not feel like I was an actor for whom we should pay any respect to. So this conceptual idea of diversity, it still has a long way to go. Systemic racism does not change like that anytime soon.”

Hounsou is a seasoned actor with decades of experience under his belt. He made his Hollywood debut in ‘Without You I’m Nothing’, the 1990 movie.

He however gained fame for his role in ‘Blood Diamond’, the 2006 film, where he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Share

Please follow and like us: