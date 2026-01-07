‘I’m Unapproachable’ – Judge Warns Lawyers In Malami Money Laundering Trial

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has issued a stern warning to lawyers and litigants involved in the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, cautioning them against attempting to influence the court.

The judge gave the warning on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, while presiding over the ongoing trial, stressing that his perceived leniency should not be mistaken for weakness or familiarity.

“I want to admonish and warn counsels and litigants that they should know the type of court they are appearing before. All judges are not the same. Irrespective of my familiarity with you, when I am dealing with any case, do not approach me,” Justice Nwite said.

He added that the best service lawyers could render to their clients was to present strong legal arguments, noting that the law would not be bent under his watch. The judge further warned that any attempt to tarnish his integrity would be firmly resisted.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Malami alongside his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe, and their son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, over alleged money laundering offences amounting to ₦8.71 billion.

The defendants are facing a 16-count charge bordering on conspiracy, procuring, disguising, concealing, and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities, contrary to the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

One of the charges alleges that Malami and his son procured Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal ₦1.01 billion in a Sterling Bank account between July 2022 and June 2025, knowing or reasonably suspecting that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activities.

Another count accuses Malami, his son and Hajia Bashir Asabe of conspiring to disguise over ₦1.04 billion paid through the Union Bank account of Meethaq Hotels Limited, Jabi, between November 2022 and September 2024.

The EFCC further alleged that Malami and his son indirectly took control of ₦1.36 billion through the same hotel’s bank account between November 2022 and October 2025.

Earlier in the proceedings, Justice Nwite granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦500 million each, with two sureties in like sum, who must depose to an affidavit of means.

The trial has been adjourned for continuation.