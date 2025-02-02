Share

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has expressed a strong desire to have a serious relationship, saying he is tired of short-lived romantic relationships.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, the 37-year-old movie star blamed relationship coaches for the short lifespan of a lot of relationships.

He said; “Sometimes, it does get lonely. Because you’ve got everything and obviously, you’ve understood the power of the energy that’s surrounding your space, so you’re not just going to let any and anybody in.

READ ALSO:

“I am personally, tired of temporary connections when you meet somebody and after getting to know them, they leave. It gets tiring.

“People are quick to leave relationships because we are in a woke generation now where there’s a lot of misinformation going on, on how a perfect relationship should be.

“Maybe your man is treating you right, then you go on TikTok and you see something like, ‘Seven Signs He Is Not Your Man’ and if it resonates with your reality a bit, you dump your relationship,”

Share

Please follow and like us: