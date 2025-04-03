Share

Prolific Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has expressed frustration over being labelled a prostitute by trolls when they disagree with her opinions on social media.

Taking to her X page on Thursday, the renowned actress said the practice was draining and urged them to be more intelligent in their responses.

Kate Henshaw asserted that most online trolls are deliberately dull.

She wrote: “Name-calling like olosho, prostitute & the like is just so tiring to hear.

READ ALSO:

“Can’t you come up with more intelligent responses?

“Oh well, sense was in abundance, but that’s when you decided to walk away so that you would be bereft of brains. Dullards .”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

