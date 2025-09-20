I’m Tired Of Being Single, Nkechi Blessing Opens Up

Talented Nollywood actress, Nkechi Bless- ing, has opened up on her current single status, revealing that it’s the longest she’s gone without a partner.

Speaking on her talk show; “Unfiltered with NBS,” Nkechi stated that she’s growing tired of being single. Nkechi said that unlike in the past, when she’d quickly move from one relationship to another, she’s found herself alone for an extended period this time around. She said:

“This is actually the longest that I have been single. I am literally tired of being sin- gle. Before, once I leave one relationship, within two working days, I would have been in another relationship.”

Her current single status comes after her break- up with her younger partner, Xxssive, which she publicly confirmed in May 2025. Before Xxssive, Nkechi had a highly publicised fallout with Ekiti State-born politician, Opeyemi Falegan, which also ended in controversy.

Nkechi admitted that she’s still navigating life, a n d love, adding that despite her past ex- periences, she finds her current prolonged period of single- ness unfamiliar, but that she is trying to embrace it.