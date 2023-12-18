I’m The Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election – Peter Obi

Barely ten months after the conduct of the 2023 general election, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has claimed that he is the actual winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking on Parallel Facts, an X space interaction on Sunday, Obi said the truth that he won the 2023 presidential election can’t be acknowledged because Nigeria is an uncommon place, with uncommon people, where uncommon things happen.

It would be recalled that Peter Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He lost to the current office holder, President Bola Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the poll.

Speaking on the outcome of the elections months after, the former Anambra Governor said everyone knows he is the winner of the 2023 election.

The 62-year-old economic technocrat, however, added that he is not desperate to be the President of Nigeria, but he’s only desperate to see Nigeria work.