I’m The Most Disrespected Nigerian Artiste Ever, Says Davido

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido shared why he thinks he is the most disrespected Nigerian artist. In a recent interview, the awardwinning singer speaks on the actions of some fans who attacked him out of loyalty to another artist, Davido called himself the most disprected and attacked Nigerian artist.

He revealed that Victoria Monet even noticed a lot of negative comments about their collaboration on his upcoming album, ‘5ive,’ and he had to tell her to just ignore them. Davido shared that the monetisation opportunity on the micro-blogging platform X has led to even more attacks on him by some users who hope to make money off their viral posts.

He shared the story of one of his biggest critics whom he finally met only to realise the person was simply attacking him to grow his audience and make money. “If you see the crazy things they say.

I can’t even show my wife because I know she will break down,” Davido explained. “I think in the history of Nigerian artists, I have been the most bashed and disrespected artist,” Davido said on the incessant attacks he has had to endure from opposing fans. While he didn’t mention it, a lot of the attacks Davido has suffered are from the fans of Wizkid and Burna Boy, with whom he has had disputes over the years.

During the interview, Davido was quizzed about his relationship with the other two stars of the famous Afrobeats Big 3. He shared that he no longer has a personal relationship with them “I don’t have a personal relationship with them.

I did at some point,” Davido explained On the chances of collaborating with Wizkid and Burna Boy, Davido refused to rule out the possibility while stating that issues between them are mostly amplified by fans who pit them against each other. “It’s not impossible.

It’s just the people around us who wouldn’t want that to happen,” Davido explained on the nature of his relationship with Wizkid and Burna Boy.

While Davido might be playing down his issues with Burna Boy and Wizkid by leaving the doors open for a collaboration, the recent attacks on him by both stars suggests otherwise. Davido and Wizkid have been engaging in an on-and-off beef for the last decade. Similarly, since falling out with Burna Boy, the duo have been at logger ahead.

