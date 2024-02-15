I’m The Biggest Actor In Africa – Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has boasted that he is the biggest actor on the African continent.

The thespian actor made this known while speaking on the latest episode of the Menisms Podcast.

According to Bayelsa-State Born, he has been consistently acting for 15 years and has inspired a lot of young actors.

He said, “I have been acting for 15 years consistently. I’ve never had a time off or fall off for 15 years consistently.

READ ALSO:

“I believe that I genuinely opened up the way for a lot of new school young actors. I also believe that I opened up the leading male young actor category.

“And I said that very humbly because when I joined Nollywood, there were no lead roles for young men. You either had to be an old man or a lady.

“All the young men that were acting were playing minor roles. Nobody was actively writing lead roles for young men.

“If you put everything that I’ve accomplished together, I believe that I am the biggest actor in Africa.”