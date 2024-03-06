I’m Suffering From Longsightedness – Rema

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he’s suffering from long-sightedness.

The 23-year-old singer who made the revelation said he depends on eyeglasses because he is unable to focus on near objects.

Speaking in an interview with Capital Xtra on the red carpet of the 2024 Brit Awards in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The host asked, “Tell us a secret, anything that you’ve never told anyone else.”

Rema replied: “I use glasses. I’m suffering from long-sightedness.”